Dance Theatre of Harlem | SF Opera | Remote Theater | Peter Robinson
LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS PRESENTS
DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM
LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
1601 CIVIC DR. / WALNUT CREEK
GUEST: VIRGINIA JOHNSON / ARTIST DIRECTOR
Wed. 3/15/23 2:00PM
Virginia Johnson in Conversation
Vukasin Theatre @ Lesher Center
Event is no cost to attend with registration here
Thur. 3/16/23 7:30PM
Fri. 3/17/23 7:30PM
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Hoffman Theatre @ Lesher Center
For more info. and to purchase tickets - click here
David speaks with Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) Artistic Director Virginia Johnson about her storied four-decade long career as a founding member, a Principal Dancer and current role as Artistic Director.
Join Virginia Johnson in Conversation on 3/15/23 before will the DTH upcoming performances at the Lesher Center in Walnut Creek on 3/16 and 3/17/23.
https://www.dancetheatreofharlem.org/
https://www.dancetheatreofharlem.org/celebratevirginiajohnson/
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX
3/10/23 – 4/2/23 (evenings & matinees)
See all Bay Area locations & venues below.
GUESTS:
Olivia Smith / Soprano ‘Mimi’
Arianna Rodriguez / Soprano ‘Musetta’
San Francisco Opera is taking opera out of the Opera House for Bohème Out of the Box. These free, live performances of an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème will travel to four outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area each weekend from March 10 to April 2.
Sopranos Olivia Smith and Arianna Rodriguez join David to talk about this classic opera in modern venues around the Bay Area.
All performances are FREE, please click here to attend:
https://www.sfopera.com/seasons/opera-out-of-the-box
ALAMEDA
Friday, March 10, 6:30pm
Saturday, March 11, 6:30pm
Sunday, March 12, 2pm
Location: Waterfront Park 2151 Ferry Point Alameda, CA 94501
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Friday, March 17, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 18, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 19, 2pm
Location: Orange Memorial Park 781 Tennis Dr South San Francisco, CA 94080
LOS GATOS
Friday, March 24, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 25, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 26, 2pm
Location: Los Gatos Library 100 Villa Avenue Los Gatos, CA 95030
DUBLIN
Friday, March 31, 7:30pm
Saturday, April 1, 7:30pm
Sunday, April 2, 2pm
Location: Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater 4201 Central Pkwy Dublin, CA 94568
REMOTE THEATER PRESENTS
THE FOURTH MESSENGER
CONCERT PERFORMANCE @
THE ARK / ANN ARBOR MICHIGAN
SATURDAY 3/18/23 1:00PM EDT
W/ SIMULATANEOUS LIVESTREAM – REGISTER HERE
FOR IN-PERSON TICKETS – PURCHASE HERE
GUESTS:
ANNA ISHIDA / ‘MAMA SID’
VIENNA TENG / COMPOSER
“WHAT IF THE BUDDHA WERE ALIVE TODAY … AND WHAT IF SHE WERE A WOMAN?”
David is joined by cast member Anna Ishida and composer Vienna Teng to talk about The Fourth Messenger by Tanya Shaffer. The production is co-directed by Remote Theater co-founders Giovanni Rodriguez and Tanya Shaffer, with music directed by Rebecca Biber.
PETER ROBINSON
LIVE FROM LONDON! IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT!
Peter Robinson reports Live from London on the preparations for the coronation of King Charles III. The theater of ceremony, the staging of monarchy, the pageantry of kingship. Peter asks the question - does it work in the 21st century?