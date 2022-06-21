SF Symphony Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling | Peter Robinson The Art of Monarchy
This week 6/23/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SF Symphony Edwin Outwater conducts Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling | Peter Robinson Reflections on Queen Elizabeth II |
** Program note: This week's show was pre-empted by the Jan. 6 hearings **
RAGTIME
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA
6/1 – 6/26/2022
GUEST: NKRUMAH GATLING (‘Coalhouse Walker Jr.’)
David talks with Nkrumah Gatling, who makes his Theatreworks debut in Ragtime as Harlem pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. This modern classic play Ragtime features the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and is based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow. This production is directed by Theatreworks founder, Robert Kelley.
For tickets:
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
GET HAPPY: A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
6/29/22 – 7:30PM
GUEST: EDWIN OUTWATER
David speaks with conductor Edwin Outwater about the one-night only tribute to screen legend Judy Garland. Featured artists will be vocalists Jessica Vosk and Andy Karl, and Drag Superstar Peaches Christ.
PETER ROBINSON
THE ART OF MONARCHY
Reflections on Queen Elizabeth II
On February 6th, 1952, at age 25 year, she ascended to the Throne and is now the longest serving Monarch in British History. This year, she also celebrated her 96th birthday.
As popular in USA as Great Britain she was served by 14 prime ministers including Winston Churchill, saw the demise of the Empire, survived several family upsets, and still embodies the loyal support of her people, respected around the world.