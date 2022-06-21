SF Symphony Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling | Peter Robinson The Art of Monarchy

photo: Kevin Berne / Ragtime (L-R: Leslie Ivy, Michael Gene Sullivan, Nkrumah Gatling, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., and Iris Beaumier)

RAGTIME

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA

6/1 – 6/26/2022

GUEST: NKRUMAH GATLING (‘Coalhouse Walker Jr.’)

David talks with Nkrumah Gatling, who makes his Theatreworks debut in Ragtime as Harlem pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. This modern classic play Ragtime features the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and is based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow. This production is directed by Theatreworks founder, Robert Kelley.

https://theatreworks.org/season51/ragtime/

For tickets:

https://my.theatreworks.org/overview/6056

_________________________________

David J. Kim / Edwin Outwater

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

GET HAPPY: A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

6/29/22 – 7:30PM

GUEST: EDWIN OUTWATER

David speaks with conductor Edwin Outwater about the one-night only tribute to screen legend Judy Garland. Featured artists will be vocalists Jessica Vosk and Andy Karl, and Drag Superstar Peaches Christ.

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Get-Happy-A-Judy-Garland-Centennial-Celebration

http://www.edwinoutwater.com/

_________________________________

PETER ROBINSON

THE ART OF MONARCHY

Reflections on Queen Elizabeth II

On February 6th, 1952, at age 25 year, she ascended to the Throne and is now the longest serving Monarch in British History. This year, she also celebrated her 96th birthday.

As popular in USA as Great Britain she was served by 14 prime ministers including Winston Churchill, saw the demise of the Empire, survived several family upsets, and still embodies the loyal support of her people, respected around the world.