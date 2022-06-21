© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

SF Symphony Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling | Peter Robinson The Art of Monarchy

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:40 AM PDT
Judy Garland Centennial Celebration.jpg
Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration

This week 6/23/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SF Symphony Edwin Outwater conducts Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration | Theatreworks Ragtime Nkrumah Gatling | Peter Robinson Reflections on Queen Elizabeth II |

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PDT

** Program note: This week's show was pre-empted by the Jan. 6 hearings **

Ragtime_photo Kevin Berne.jpg
photo: Kevin Berne
/
Ragtime (L-R: Leslie Ivy, Michael Gene Sullivan, Nkrumah Gatling, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., and Iris Beaumier)

RAGTIME
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA
6/1 – 6/26/2022

GUEST:  NKRUMAH GATLING (‘Coalhouse Walker Jr.’)

David talks with Nkrumah Gatling, who makes his Theatreworks debut in Ragtime as Harlem pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr.  This modern classic play Ragtime features the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and is based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow.  This production is directed by Theatreworks founder, Robert Kelley.

https://theatreworks.org/season51/ragtime/

For tickets:
https://my.theatreworks.org/overview/6056

_________________________________

Edwin Outwater
David J. Kim
/
Edwin Outwater

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
GET HAPPY:  A JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
6/29/22 – 7:30PM

GUEST:  EDWIN OUTWATER

David speaks with conductor Edwin Outwater about the one-night only tribute to screen legend Judy Garland. Featured artists will be vocalists Jessica Vosk and Andy Karl, and Drag Superstar Peaches Christ.

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Get-Happy-A-Judy-Garland-Centennial-Celebration

http://www.edwinoutwater.com/
_________________________________

PETER ROBINSON
THE ART OF MONARCHY

Reflections on Queen Elizabeth II

On February 6th, 1952, at age 25 year, she ascended to the Throne and is now the longest serving Monarch in British History. This year, she also celebrated her 96th birthday.

As popular in USA as Great Britain she was served by 14 prime ministers including Winston Churchill, saw the demise of the Empire, survived several family upsets, and still embodies the loyal support of her people, respected around the world.

