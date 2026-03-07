Rob Reich Swings Left Legacy

Rob Reich was a prolific composer and multi-instrumentalist who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last spring. In January 2019, he joined us live on the program to preview his latest project, Rob Reich Swings Left. On what would have been Rob's 48th birthday, and with the band getting reuniting next week for a tribute concert at Community Music Center in San Francisco, we'll listen back to our conversation and on-air performance this Sunday at 4 pm and streaming here until next March 15.