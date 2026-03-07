Rob Reich Swings Left Legacy

© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 7, 2026 at 9:39 AM PST

Rob Reich was a prolific composer and multi-instrumentalist who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last spring. In January 2019, he joined us live on the program to preview his latest project, Rob Reich Swings Left. On what would have been Rob's 48th birthday, and with the band getting reuniting next week for a tribute concert at Community Music Center in San Francisco, we'll listen back to our conversation and on-air performance this Sunday at 4 pm and streaming here until next March 15.

Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
