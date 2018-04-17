StoryCorps: Two moms, double the love

This story first aired May of 2015 and it aired again most recently in the May 9, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents. Click the play button above to listen.

Lamar Van Dyke, Paula Lewis and Traci Lewis have a special bond. Lamar gave birth to Traci when she was 18 years old. Unprepared to have a baby, she gave Traci up for adoption. Paula Lewis adopted her. Traci sat down with her biological mom, Lamar, and her adopted mom, Paula, at the StoryCorps booth at the San Francisco Public Library to talk about their family.

This interview was facilitated by Geraldine Ah-Sue, and produced for KALW by Chris Hambrick.

