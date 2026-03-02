'to hide from the soldiers at night' by poet Arlene Biala

Arlene Biala is a Pinay writer from the San Francisco Bay Area who has been participating in poetry performances and workshops for over 30 years. She is a 2023-2026 Lucas Artist Residency Fellow in Literary Arts at the Montalvo Arts Center and was Poet Laureate of Santa Clara County for 2016 and 2017. She is the author of continental drift, one inch punch, and her beckoning hands, which won the 2015 American Book Award. Her latest book is a thousand voices whispering from Sampaguita Press, November 2025. Her poems are prayer flags offered to those whose stories have been silenced, hidden, and ignored. Arlene’s work centers on stories of family, of generations who have left their native lands to live in diaspora, particularly those from the Philippines. She writes poetry to serve as witness, to create space for recognition and dialogue toward healing.

to hide from the soldiers at night

tatay and the men dig pit houses

on the banks of the angalakan river

each depression deep enough to hold

a family of eight to ten people

ladders of bamboo lashed with twine

we grasp firmly while the elders climb

the men reinforce the earthen shelters

with bamboo framing and rooftops

so we don't get buried alive

while we are sleeping.

we are still allowed to go to school

and the adults do what they need

we listen for things to get worse:

rumble of tanks growing louder

or the day tatay tells us we have

to stay in the shelter all day, at least

until tomorrow, or maybe tomorrow

night, at least until all of this is over

mampapasnok angry

to steal takew, matakew