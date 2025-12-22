'vertigo's theory' by poet Justin Ebrahemi

Justin Ebrahemi is a Persian/Jewish poet based in the Bay Area. He is the author of the chapbook "Rosewater."

vertigo's theory

neem oil mists

on falling aphids

making aseptic rooms

soft and redolent

like anti-wrinkle cream

on concrete

covered persian rugs

i kiss airborne mold

everytime you leave

saffron oil

repels basmati

served by a widow

to insipid men

sipping earl gray

stained and steeped

in arsenic

gowns turned compost

dense in seedlings

i smile

everytime they leave

mother sits

skinny and fragrant

as auburn walls

crumble like tachin

or cable jumpers

splashing rear-view iris

arms splay as benches

awaiting rest

when toothpick bones ache

into highways

everytime we —

i’ve seen you here before.

where birds fall in vertigo to spool threadbare nests

and mercury pools mirror liquid iv tears

into isopropyl oceans you waded in a wheelchair.

time was never this centripetal.

now, contusions fog windows of my exit,

cavalier as hyacinth blooms to disinfect you.

feel the vascular exhale of blood pressure

when towns appear as apparitions,

stars as possible deaths.

lavashak wraps wrists like a bandage,

tissues sun-dried and sown in the morning.