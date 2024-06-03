"This Tuesday I’m Voting for the Sun" by poet Andrew Paul Nelson
Andrew Paul Nelson is a North Beach poet and one of the founders of the Coit Tower Poetry Club. He owns and operates a wine bar and poetry bookstore in North Beach called Golden Sardine with his wife Caitlyn.
this tuesday I’m voting for the sun
knowing full well
how it will turn out
another day
another body count
honestly
my enemies are anything
keeping me from sleep
birth and death are the same
I am perfect except
when I am awake
truly detached and
writing in the dark
reciting decapitation arias
from the balcony AMERIKA
it’s time to shit
or have the pot
violently pulled out
from beneath you
like the blade set free
from everything but gravity
that which is coming
cannot be stopped
unceded land reclaimed
by oceans of unquenchable thirst
bloated beach glass
number the clock hands
metastisizing
they claim this coastline
is dead men walking
claim to have burned the temple
to meet god AMERIKA
how many more artists
must hang themselves
in single room occupancies
before we begin beheading?
before you call your doctor
and confess?
it ain’t the apples
it’s the tree
what hideousness lay
still beneath their branches