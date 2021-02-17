YLR: Landlord Tenant Amidst a Lingering Pandemic

What are some of the changes occurring to Landlord-Tenant law? Are the courts processing evictions for nonpayment of rent? What can I do about my nuisance tenant? If I make partial payment of rent, do I have any help in not incurring a huge debt for the rest?

To guide us through these and other landlord-tenant questions, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by two San Francisco based Landlord Tenant Attorneys Extraordinaire, Salvatore "Sal" Timpano and Jessica Chylik.

