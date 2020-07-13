Tonight at 6 on City Visions: The Case For Reparations In California

Has the time come for reparations for slavery? Tonight, host Ethan Elkind and guests explore the history of the reparations movement in the United States and discuss what can be done to bridge the racial wealth divide. We’ll also hear what California lawmakers are doing to address inequality and get the latest on COVID in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Reparations

Angela Glover Blackwell, founder in residence of PolicyLink; co-author of the June New York Times Op-Ed “Banks Should Face History and Pay Reparations”

Charles P. Henry, professor emeritus of African American Studies at the UC Berkeley; author of “Long Overdue: The Politics of Racial Reparations”

Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers, associate professor in the Department of History at UC Berkeley ; author of “They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South”

Covid-19 News Update

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor and infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical School