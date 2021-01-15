 Philosophy Talk: Democracy By Numbers | KALW
Philosophy Talk: Democracy By Numbers

Is it mathematically (im)possible to create a true democracy?


The United States prides itself on being “the world’s greatest democracy,” which adheres to the principle, “one person, one vote.” Despite this, its elections are often highly contentious—presidents can be elected after losing the popular vote, there is widespread gerrymandering and voter purging, and not everyone has equal representation in the Senate. So what can we do to make elections in the US more fair? And how do we decide what counts as fair in the first place? Is there some test or algorithm we can use to determine equal representation? Josh and Ray watch the polls with Moon Duchin from Tufts University, Director of the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Research Group. Sunday, January 17 at 11 am.

