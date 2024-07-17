Schiff urges Biden to drop out of Presidential race

In a statement to the LA Times, Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff urges President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race due to “serious concerns” about Biden’s ability to win against Trump this fall.

Schiff is the most recent Democrat calling for the incumbent president to “pass the torch,” citing heightened concerns regarding Biden’s mental fitness and age. These concerns have become more widespread following Biden’s recent debate performance, which many considered to be disappointing at best, and disastrous at worst.

According to Schiff, Biden “has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better.”

However, despite these positive remarks, Schiff worries about Biden’s ability to prevent a second Trump term, which he believes would “undermine the very foundation of our democracy.”

In his exclusive statement to the LA Times, Schiff says, “There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high.”

Schiff adds that regardless of who ends up being on the ballot this November, his full support will be behind the Democratic candidate.