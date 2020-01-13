One Planet: Tracking Trump Administration's Environmental Rollbacks

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss Trump administration’s efforts to weaken or dismantle environmental regulations that are meant to protect the environment, public health and curb greenhouse gases.

According to Harvard Law School's rollback tracker, the administration has targeted at least 90 environmental rules, including endangered species protections Act, methane emissions, coal plants, cars, light bulbs, public lands and oil and gas drilling.

Guests:

Caitlin McCoy, Climate, Clean Air, & Energy Fellow for the Environmental & Energy Law Program at Harvard University

Rebecca Leber, climate & environment reporter for Mother Jones

Web Resources:

Harvard Law School: Regulatory Rollback Tracker

Harvard Law School: Top 20 Regulatory Rollbacks to Watch in 2020

New York Times: 95 Environmental Rules Being Rolled Back Under Trump

Washington Post: Trump proposes change to environmental rules to speed up highway projects, pipelines and more