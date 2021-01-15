Media Roundtable: The Fallout From The Mob Attack At The Capitol & COVID-19 Pandemic In The UK

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing the fallout from last week’s violent attack on the US Capitol. The pro-Trump rioters also went after the news media.

They etched “Murder the media” into a door of the Capitol, punched an AP photographer, threatened journalists, and damaged or stole their equipment. We are also talking about the covid pandemic in England. The virus has infected more than 3 million people. More than 84,000 have died.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch

Jesse Wegman, member of the New York Times editorial board and the author of Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College

Beth Gardiner, London-based environmental journalist

Web Resources:

Press Watch: The biggest mystery remains: Why was the Capitol left unguarded?

The NY Times: Covering Pro-Trump Mobs, the News Media Became a Targe

The Washington Post: Far-right groups make plans for protests and assaults before and after Inauguration Day

The Guardian: 'We're the news now': Pro-Trump mob targeted journalists at US Capitol

The Guardian: Coronavirus variant from UK 'must not get out of hand' warns EU

BBC: Covid-19: Surge leaves key hospital services 'in crisis'

FT: UK set to step up coronavirus vaccinations