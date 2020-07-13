 Manny's LIVE: New Voices in Congress | KALW
Related Program: 
Welcome to Manny's

Manny's LIVE: New Voices in Congress

By dboyer 12 minutes ago

As we begin to gear up for the 2020 election, Manny Yekutiel talks with Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres. Come January, it looks like they will be the first two black gay men in Congress. They discuss their journeys, the state of America and their hopes for the future.

Manny’s is a people-powered, community-minded space at the corner of 16th and Valencia in the Mission. After months of virtual conversations that aired on KALW, Manny's has launched Manny's Live, a talk show recorded at their space. Watch the latest episode here!  

 

Here's a schedule of upcoming shows.

Tags: 
Manny's LIVE
LGBTQ
American politics

Related Content

Manny's LIVE: Dreamers On What the SCOTUS Ruling Means

By dboyer Jun 30, 2020

Manny’s is a people-powered, community-minded space at the corner of 16th and Valencia in the Mission. After months of virtual conversations that aired on KALW, Manny's has launched Manny's Live, a talk show recorded at their space. Watch the latest episode here!

Manny's LIVE: The Future Of Queer Gathering Spaces

By dboyer Jun 30, 2020

Manny’s is a people-powered, community-minded space at the corner of 16th and Valencia in the Mission. After months of virtual conversations that aired on KALW, Manny's has launched Manny's Live, a talk show recorded at their space. Watch the latest episode here!

Manny's LIVE: A Path Forward With SF Police Chief And DA

By dboyer Jun 18, 2020

Manny’s is a people-powered, community-minded space at the corner of 16th and Valencia in the Mission. After months of virtual conversations that aired on KALW, Manny's has launched Manny's Live, a bi-weekly talk show recorded at their space. Watch the first episode here!