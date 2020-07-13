Manny's LIVE: New Voices in Congress

As we begin to gear up for the 2020 election, Manny Yekutiel talks with Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres. Come January, it looks like they will be the first two black gay men in Congress. They discuss their journeys, the state of America and their hopes for the future.

Manny’s is a people-powered, community-minded space at the corner of 16th and Valencia in the Mission. After months of virtual conversations that aired on KALW, Manny's has launched Manny's Live, a talk show recorded at their space. Watch the latest episode here!

