East Oakland Report: A Major District 7 City Council Race and a Proposed Homeless Policy

In Deep East Oakland, a big city council race is happening. And, the current city council is set to vote on a policy that could change the visibility of homelessness in Oakland.

It's such an interesting district too because you have working class residents in the flatlands, middle and upper class residents in the Oakland Hills.

The District 7 City Council seat is open because Councilman Larry Reid is retiring after serving for 24 years. And on Tuesday, Oct 20, the Oakland City Council will vote on the Encampment Management Policy. The policy could remove homeless encampments from many parts of Oakland. But homeless advocates are rallying against it.

Registered Voters:

Voting centers will be set up at Merritt College and the Oakland Coliseum.

East Oakland Ballot Drop-off Locations:

Rainbow Recreation Center at 5800 International Blvd

Eastmont Town Center at 7200 Bancroft Ave

Root Community Health Center at 9925 International Blvd

Visit the Official Election Site Alameda County website for more info on mail drop boxes.