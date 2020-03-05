Coral Best and Aliada's Weekend Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, host Jenee Darden sits down with Coral Best and Aliada of the comedic duo Invisible Disabilities to talk about three events happening around the Bay this weekend.

"About Last Night" at The Makeout Room in San Francisco, Friday at 7 p.m.

This monthly event features real people sharing stories about one night stands, awkward hookups and other embarrassing sexual encounters. Storytellers of all stripes share their hilarious misadventures, and the result is a laugh-a-minute.

South First Fridays Art Walk, Friday at 8 p.m. in San Jose

Featuring live performances, galleries, great restaurants and clubs, this event illuminates the creative center of downtown San Jose. It's a great chance to check out some local artists, eat great food, hang out with friends and enjoy San Jose's beautiful city center.

Tella Novela at Luna's Cafe in Sacramento, Saturday at 8 p.m.

This one of a kind event is an improvised soap opera where silent actors are dubbed live by comedians standing off stage. Totally improvised and with audience participation, there will be drama, intrigue and hilarity.

Aliada and Coral Best are cohosts of the monthly comedy show Invisible Disabilities.