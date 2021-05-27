Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
The Well Known Strangers Deliver A 'California Country Sound' In Their EP 'King Tide'
David Noble is a singer and guitarist who has toured with bands across North America in his career. Amber Morris is a renowned vocal coach. She has worked with Grammy and Emmy award-winning artists for 17 years. They’re both lead vocalists for The Well Known Strangers.
See The Well Known Strangers perform with other artists to to save Peri’s Bar in Fairfax on Saturday June 5.