Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

The Well Known Strangers Deliver A 'California Country Sound' In Their EP 'King Tide'

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published May 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM PDT
Well Known Strangers
Penni Gladstone
/
The Well Known Strangers (l-r) Joshua Zucker, David Noble, Austin de Lone, Amber Morris, Rob Anderson, Mack Hellman

David Noble is a singer and guitarist who has toured with bands across North America in his career. Amber Morris is a renowned vocal coach. She has worked with Grammy and Emmy award-winning artists for 17 years. They’re both lead vocalists for The Well Known Strangers.

See The Well Known Strangers perform with other artists to to save Peri’s Bar in Fairfax on Saturday June 5.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
