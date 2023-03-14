Thunderstorms, heavy rain, wind gusts continue

The National Weather Service is predicting that the heavy rains and strong gusty winds sweeping through the area continue through the region today. Flooding and landslides are likely, the weather service said.

A flood watch and high winds warning is in effect for the entire Bay Area for late Monday through Wednesday morning. And yet another atmospheric river is forecast to hit the area later this week.

The area at most extreme risk continues to be Monterey County as it endures river flooding.

The weather service predicts another crest for Pajaro River at Chittenden on Wednesday morning that will be around 27 feet. Salinas River at Bradley is also predicted for another crest on Wednesday afternoon of around 17-and-a-half feet.

As for the rest of the week, Thursday will likely have drier conditions, though flooding will likely continue, and weaker rain showers will start on Friday and continue through the weekend, said the weather system.