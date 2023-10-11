Armstrong among seven candidates for new OPD chief

The commission has been working for eight months to recruit a new police chief. Under normal circumstances, the panel votes in secret and submit a final list of three candidates for the mayor.But the commission has been bitterly divided, with members feuding publicly. Oaklandside reports that three members of the commission – Regina Jackson, Marsha Peterson and Karely Ordaz – announced that they would boycott meeting until next week, when the terms of the current chair, Tyfarha Milele, and vice-chair, David Jordan, expire.

However, Oaklandside also reports that a subcommittee of the commission has produced a short list of seven candidates, including former chief Armstrong – who reapplied for the position.Milile said the seven are not finalists for the job, but said the candidates will all proceed to the next stage, which include interviews.Jackson, who is boycotting the commission meetings, said forwarding a list of candidates to the mayor was “shocking” and “reprehensible.”

Thao, who fired Armstrong eight months ago, has publicly stated that she will not reinstate the former chief. Armstrong claims that a report has cleared him of misconduct in the disciplinary process involving a longtime OPD Sgt. Michael Chung– who was involved in a hit-and-run accident and also discharged his sidearm in a police elevator, and later admitted to dumping the bullet off the Bay Bridge.

