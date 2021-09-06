One Planet: A Call To Protect & Preserve The Deep Ocean

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, marine biologist Dr. Helen Scales is discussing her new book, The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean and the Looming Threat that Imperils It.

The deep ocean is teeming with life and has a huge effect on our daily lives, influencing climate and weather systems worldwide. It also holds huge mineral riches exploited by many nations and corporations. How can we protect the extraordinary ecosystem of the deep ocean?

Guest:

Dr. Helen Scales, marine biologist, public broadcaster, author of the bestselling book Spirals in Time: The Secret Life and Curious Afterlife of Seashells. Dr. Scales teaches marine biology and science writing at Cambridge University and advises the conservation charity Sea-Changers

We Resources:

Helen Scales

Nature: Seabed mining is coming — bringing mineral riches and fears of epic extinctions