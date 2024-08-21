How would Project 2025 weaken reproductive rights?

We continue our Project 2025 series by focusing on the plan’s authoritarian promise #1: Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children.

They plan to change the name of the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Life, roll back federal support for single mothers, cut federal funding for gender-affirming care, end abortion access, and strip legal language for protecting gender equality out of every aspect of US government.

The Heritage Foundation-led plan lays out a comprehensive agenda to transform the United States into a conservative Christian nation under Donald Trump and what they call Trumpism.

Project 2025 would dismantle the administrative state and ensure archconservative rule for decades to come. It would affect all aspects of life and would be implemented by expanding presidential powers and eliminating federal agencies.

Guests:

Nuala Bishari, columnist and editorial writer for the San Francisco Chronicle

Melissa Gira Grant, staff writer at The New Republic and author of "Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work"

Julie Millican, vice president of Media Matters

Resources:

Media Matters: A guide to Project 2025, the extreme right-wing agenda for the next Republican administration

San Francisco Chronicle: This right-wing lawsuit against San Francisco is a preview of what’s to come under Trump and Project 2025

The New Republic: The Real Targets of Project 2025’s War on Porn

Your Call: Project 2025 would radically change all aspects of US life

Your Call: Project 2025 - How would Trump dismantle the administrative state?

Your Call: The conservative groups behind Project 2025

