WHAT'S IN PROJECT 2025 is a special series from KALW Public Media about the Far Right’s agenda outlined in the innocuously titled Project 2025: Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise.

In reality, Project 2025 is a deeply disturbing and un-American blueprint for our country should Donald Trump be elected. It is a synthesis of the policy wishlist of the Far Right, and it was developed by one of the movement’s most conservative think tanks: The Heritage Foundation.