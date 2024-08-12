What's in Project 2025?
WHAT'S IN PROJECT 2025 is a special series from KALW Public Media about the Far Right’s agenda outlined in the innocuously titled Project 2025: Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise.
In reality, Project 2025 is a deeply disturbing and un-American blueprint for our country should Donald Trump be elected. It is a synthesis of the policy wishlist of the Far Right, and it was developed by one of the movement’s most conservative think tanks: The Heritage Foundation.
Latest Episodes
Rose Aguilar finds out about the groups behind the far right’s Project 2025.
Rose Aguilar breaks down the far right’s plan to dismantle the administrative state that they've outlined in Project 2025.
How Project 2025 would radically change all aspects of US life.