The conservative groups behind Project 2025

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on Project 2025 by learning more about The Heritage Foundation and the more than 100 conservative groups that have thrown their support behind the far-right authoritarian agenda. We'll also follow the money.

The list includes the American Moment, a group training young Republican loyalists to work in Trump's administration; the climate-change-denying Heartland Institute, which plans to replace NOAA data with its own; and the American Accountability Foundation, which has targeted nominees in the Biden administration with "slanderous, bad faith attacks," according to the Revolving Door Project.

How did the Heritage Foundation get all of these organizations to sign on? What role did they have in shaping Project 2025 and what role do they play in other aspects of society?

Guests:

Anne Nelson, author of "Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right"

Lisa Graves, founder and executive director of True North Research

Rachel Leingang, democracy reporter for the Guardian

Resources:

The Guardian: The force behind Project 2025: Kevin Roberts has the roadmap for a second Trump term

The New Yorker: Inside the Trump Plan for 2025

The New York Times: America First Legal, a Trump-Aligned Group, Is Spoiling for a Fight

New Republic: The Shadowy Right-Wing Think Tank Pushing Transphobia

The Hill: GOP group launches redistricting site

