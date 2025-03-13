© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 4 - Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself

By Uncuffed,
Greg EskridgeMatt Sheppard William HarrisAndrew SaintsingJeremy StrainAnthony GomezAnthony Ivy
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:40 AM PDT
William Harris holds his graduation certificate from the Uncuffed Audio Storytelling program. In this episode, he shares a story about how long it took him to figure out his true identity.
Uncuffed / KALW
What happens when you want to change your name, and the person behind it? This week, Uncuffed shares stories about all the things we’re called — nicknames, gang names, names meant to hurt us, or names meant to take our identity away — and what it means to get rid of that old self and call ourselves something else.

If you're looking for support, you can call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. It's the hotline for and run by trans people.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Greg Eskridge
Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
Matt Sheppard
Matt Sheppard is a screenwriter and comedian. He is a certified GOGI coach and lead facilitator for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project). He is the co-founder of Trendsetters, a self-help group aimed to change the culture of prisons. Matt is also an international best selling author for his contribution to Journeys to Success Vol. 7, and he teaches the success principles of Napoleon Hill. He currently writes, directs, and edits for San Quentin Television.
William Harris
William Harris is an aspiring policy maker and champion for social and criminal justice reform. He graduated from the Journalism Guild at San Quentin last year and is currently attending Mount Tamalpais College. He is studying to become an investigative journalist as well as an advocate for criminal justice reform. William's goal is to make the justice system work for everybody and to repair the community he once helped tear down.
Andrew Saintsing
Andrew is a scientist and communicator who wants to make scientific research accessible to everyone and to ensure that science is discussed accurately and responsibly.
Jeremy Strain
Jeremy Strain has been incarcerated for 18 years and never thought he'd be where he's at today, working with media and pro-social skills in the San Quentin Media Center. The media center has been his utopia, where's experienced growth, impact, strength, confidence, and communication. His experiences in the media center have given Jeremy the education and wisdom to to build his career dreams and goals. Aside from Uncuffed, Jeremy works with Forward This Productions. He has been apart of the rehabilitation remodeling program with Gavin Newsom, custody staff, non-profits, and visitors from all over the world. He lives by the words, "be positive, stay humble, and make impact."
Anthony Gomez
Anthony Gomez is a film producer with Forward This Productions at San Quentin. He is passionate about storytelling and sees Uncuffed as another avenue to grow and develop in. Anthony hopes to have an impact on the false narratives surrounding people that are incarcerated. He's been incarcerated since the age of 18 and knows the transformation people can have when given opportunity and empowerment.
Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy, originally from North Stockton, California, is a dedicated producer for the Uncuffed Outside Team and a member of KALW's Audio Academy Training program. Recently released after serving a 13-year prison sentence, Anthony demonstrated resilience and talent by producing numerous impactful stories from within the prison walls. One of his recent episodes, “Hole in the Heart,” received a national award from the Public Media Journalism Association and was broadcast nationwide on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The episode was also featured on Snap Judgment. Since his release, Anthony has been steadfastly pursuing success, bringing unique and powerful perspectives from the other side of incarceration.
