Season 4, Ep. 2 - Catching Up

What happens when you get out of prison after 30 years? There's a lot of celebration, and also a lot of serious catching up to do. And who do you turn to if something goes wrong? Greg gets advice from friends who also recently came home.

And inside San Quentin, André Davis talks about going from flunking the first grade decades ago, to finally getting ready to graduate college.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

