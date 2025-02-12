© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Season 4, Ep. 2 - Catching Up

Greg EskridgeAndré DavisWilliam HarrisThanh TranChanthon Bun
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:22 AM PST
Some of the original Uncuffed producers record a catching-up session with Greg Eskridge now that they're all home.
What happens when you get out of prison after 30 years? There's a lot of celebration, and also a lot of serious catching up to do. And who do you turn to if something goes wrong? Greg gets advice from friends who also recently came home.

And inside San Quentin, André Davis talks about going from flunking the first grade decades ago, to finally getting ready to graduate college.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

Greg Eskridge
Uncuffed Leadership Fellow
André Davis
André Davis is an audio journalism student in the Uncuffed Program at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He's also a GRIP training facilitator, MTC student, a husband, a father, a loyal friend, and a pro-social advocate for change. He's a reformed incarcerated person who loves his family, friends, and continues to lead by example by being of service to his community.
William Harris
William Harris is an aspiring policy maker and champion for social and criminal justice reform. He graduated from the Journalism Guild at San Quentin last year and is currently attending Mount Tamalpais College. He is studying to become an investigative journalist as well as an advocate for criminal justice reform. William's goal is to make the justice system work for everybody and to repair the community he once helped tear down.
Thanh Tran
Thanh Tran is a media-maker and journalist, raised in South Sacramento. Thanh left San Quentin in 2022, is a Senior Policy and Communications Fellow with the Ella Baker Center, and an Advisory Board member for Uncuffed.
Chanthon Bun
Chanthon Bun is a founding producer of KALW's Uncuffed
