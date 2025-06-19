© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 8 - Mama

By Uncuffed,
Greg EskridgeHaena WorthingPatricia Bellows Daphnye LusterJulie HarperKoi BagneriseKeyna Osorio
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:26 AM PDT
Greg stands next to his mother, Patricia Eskridge.
Greg stands next to his mother, Patricia Eskridge.

What does a mother’s love feel like? Growing up, Greg didn’t feel the love he wanted from his mother, and he held onto that pain for over three decades. This episode, Greg finally has an honest conversation with his mother about his childhood. And, we’ll hear from moms and caregivers at the California Institution for Women about the challenges of being a mother from prison.

To learn more about Rochelle Edwards, the therapist who facilitated the conversation between Greg and his mother, visit https://tjinstitute.org/about/

Take the Uncuffed Listener survey at www.uncuffed.org/survey

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Greg Eskridge
Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
Haena Worthing
Patricia Bellows
Daphnye Luster
Julie Harper
Koi Bagnerise
Keyna Osorio
