Season 4, Ep. 1 - Day One

Last summer, something monumental happened. One of our founding producers, Greg Eskridge, came home after more than 30 years in prison. In this episode we’ll bring you back to that emotional day last summer when he walked out of the San Quentin gates, free at last. This season follows Greg’s incredible journey as he figures out life on the outside. Along the way, we’ll also bring you the stories of producers incarcerated at San Quentin, Solano — and for the first time, ever — the California Institution for Women.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed