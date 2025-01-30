© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 1 - Day One

By Uncuffed,
Greg Eskridge
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:47 AM PST
Greg Eskridge smiles as he walks out of prison, after serving 30 years of incarceration. Season 4 of Uncuffed will chronicle his re-entry, as well as share stories from people inside prison.
Last summer, something monumental happened. One of our founding producers, Greg Eskridge, came home after more than 30 years in prison. In this episode we’ll bring you back to that emotional day last summer when he walked out of the San Quentin gates, free at last. This season follows Greg’s incredible journey as he figures out life on the outside. Along the way, we’ll also bring you the stories of producers incarcerated at San Quentin, Solano — and for the first time, ever — the California Institution for Women.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

