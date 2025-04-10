Season 4, Ep. 5 - The Truth

Sometimes its easier to keep up with a lie, especially when you're worried that the truth will hurt those you care about most. In this episode, we'll hear stories about people who work up the courage to open up with their families, despite the hurdles in front of them.

And for the first time, we’ll hear a roundtable discussion from our new participants at the California Institution for Women (CIW)!

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

