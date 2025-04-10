© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 5 - The Truth

By Uncuffed,
Greg EskridgeJeremy StrainVincent O'BannonJulie HarperDaphnye LusterKoi Bagnerise
Published April 10, 2025 at 6:42 AM PDT
The CIW team poses for a group photo. From L to R: Keyna, Koi, Haena, Daphnye, Kelly, Julie, Bellows, and Shy.
The CIW team poses for a group photo. From L to R: Keyna, Koi, Haena, Daphnye, Kelly, Julie, Bellows, and Shy.

Sometimes its easier to keep up with a lie, especially when you're worried that the truth will hurt those you care about most. In this episode, we'll hear stories about people who work up the courage to open up with their families, despite the hurdles in front of them.

And for the first time, we’ll hear a roundtable discussion from our new participants at the California Institution for Women (CIW)!

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Greg Eskridge
Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
Jeremy Strain
Jeremy Strain has been incarcerated for 18 years and never thought he'd be where he's at today, working with media and pro-social skills in the San Quentin Media Center. The media center has been his utopia, where's experienced growth, impact, strength, confidence, and communication. His experiences in the media center have given Jeremy the education and wisdom to to build his career dreams and goals. Aside from Uncuffed, Jeremy works with Forward This Productions. He has been apart of the rehabilitation remodeling program with Gavin Newsom, custody staff, non-profits, and visitors from all over the world. He lives by the words, "be positive, stay humble, and make impact."
Vincent O'Bannon
Vincent O'Bannon is the photographer for San Quentin News, Chairman of the Big House Fitness Program, General Manager of the SQ Niners Flag Football Academy, Facilitator for AIDA (a domestic violence prevention program), and co-founder of the Concrete Rose Truck Driver Training Program. As an activist aiming to promote social justice from within, he also works as a member of San Quentin's Civic Engagement Group.
Julie Harper
Daphnye Luster
Koi Bagnerise
