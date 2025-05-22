© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

An Update From An Old Friend

By Greg Eskridge,
Edmond RichardsonThanh TranUncuffed
Published May 22, 2025 at 6:30 AM PDT
Edmond and Avelina got married in 2022. We're re-airing an episode that features their wedding at San Quentin, with an update!
Uncuffed / KALW
Edmond and Avelina got married in 2022. We're re-airing an episode that features their wedding at San Quentin, with an update!

Longtime listeners might remember a special episode of the podcast inviting listeners to a wedding inside San Quentin. In 2022, one of the producers from our original San Quentin cohort, Edmond Richardson, married the love of his life, Avelina. Today, all six of the members of that first cohort have been released from prison. Edmond came home late last year, and so much has happened since that episode of the podcast aired three years ago. And you’ll want to stick around until the end to hear a very special update from Edmond and Avelina.

Uncuffed will be back with brand new episodes on June 19.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Greg Eskridge
Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
See stories by Greg Eskridge
Edmond Richardson
Edmond Richardson is a producer with KALW's Uncuffed.
See stories by Edmond Richardson
Thanh Tran
Thanh Tran is a media-maker and journalist, raised in South Sacramento. Thanh left San Quentin in 2022, is a Senior Policy and Communications Fellow with the Ella Baker Center, and an Advisory Board member for Uncuffed.
See stories by Thanh Tran
