Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 6 - Hey Mr. DJ

By Uncuffed,
Anthony Ivy
Published April 24, 2025 at 10:17 AM PDT
Anthony Ivy found a productive way to combine his love of music with his instinct as a natural born hustler. Today he's an associate producer for the Uncuffed Playlist.
Anthony Ivy found a productive way to combine his love of music with his instinct as a natural born hustler. Today he's an associate producer for the Uncuffed Playlist.

As a little kid, Anthony Ivy thought to himself, “When I grow up, I want to be a hustler.” He got what he wanted, but he also ended up in prison. Eventually, that same drive led him to a brand new hustle on the outside. This time, it’s legal. This week, we’re handing over the mic to Ivy. He’ll share his story and tell you about an amazing Uncuffed Program you may not have heard about — the Uncuffed Playlist.

Listen to the full Uncuffed DJ sets on our Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/@weareuncuffed

The Uncuffed Playlist recently lost funding, and we need your support keep the program going. Can you pitch in to keep incarcerated DJs on the air? Learn more and donate at www.uncuffed.org. 

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy, originally from North Stockton, California, is a dedicated producer for the Uncuffed Outside Team and a member of KALW's Audio Academy Training program. Recently released after serving a 13-year prison sentence, Anthony demonstrated resilience and talent by producing numerous impactful stories from within the prison walls. One of his recent episodes, “Hole in the Heart,” received a national award from the Public Media Journalism Association and was broadcast nationwide on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The episode was also featured on Snap Judgment. Since his release, Anthony has been steadfastly pursuing success, bringing unique and powerful perspectives from the other side of incarceration.
