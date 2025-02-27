Season 4, Ep. 3 - Where Were You In '92?

The ‘90s were a pivotal time in California history, and people in prisons are still living with the consequences. That decade, California incarcerated more than 60,000 people, many of them Black men. Some of those people are still living inside California prisons, including a few of our Uncuffed producers. In this episode, Uncuffed goes back in time to the early '90s, to talk about life changing moments like the LA Riots, the unforgettable music, and the rage that came out of it all.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed