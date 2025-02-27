© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 3 - Where Were You In '92?

By Uncuffed,
Greg EskridgeMatt Sheppard Anthony GomezAndré DavisWilliam Harris
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:21 AM PST
Uncuffed producer Matt Sheppard holds a certificate he got from school. He was just a kid when the LA Riots broke out near his neighborhood. He shares his memories in this episode.
Uncuffed / KALW
The ‘90s were a pivotal time in California history, and people in prisons are still living with the consequences. That decade, California incarcerated more than 60,000 people, many of them Black men. Some of those people are still living inside California prisons, including a few of our Uncuffed producers. In this episode, Uncuffed goes back in time to the early '90s, to talk about life changing moments like the LA Riots, the unforgettable music, and the rage that came out of it all.

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

Uncuffed From The Producers Of UncuffedPersonal Stories
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Greg Eskridge
Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
Matt Sheppard
Matt Sheppard is a screenwriter and comedian. He is a certified GOGI coach and lead facilitator for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project). He is the co-founder of Trendsetters, a self-help group aimed to change the culture of prisons. Matt is also an international best selling author for his contribution to Journeys to Success Vol. 7, and he teaches the success principles of Napoleon Hill. He currently writes, directs, and edits for San Quentin Television.
Anthony Gomez
Anthony Gomez is a film producer with Forward This Productions at San Quentin. He is passionate about storytelling and sees Uncuffed as another avenue to grow and develop in. Anthony hopes to have an impact on the false narratives surrounding people that are incarcerated. He's been incarcerated since the age of 18 and knows the transformation people can have when given opportunity and empowerment.
André Davis
André Davis is an audio journalism student in the Uncuffed Program at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He's also a GRIP training facilitator, MTC student, a husband, a father, a loyal friend, and a pro-social advocate for change. He's a reformed incarcerated person who loves his family, friends, and continues to lead by example by being of service to his community.
William Harris
William Harris is an aspiring policy maker and champion for social and criminal justice reform. He graduated from the Journalism Guild at San Quentin last year and is currently attending Mount Tamalpais College. He is studying to become an investigative journalist as well as an advocate for criminal justice reform. William's goal is to make the justice system work for everybody and to repair the community he once helped tear down.
