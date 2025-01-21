Uncuffed Season 4: Back With New Stories!

KALW's award-winning podcast Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories. And we're back with our newest season! For the first time, the show will include voices from a women's prison, the California Institution for Women, while continuing to share stories from inside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and Solano State Prison.

This season looks back on pivotal events that shaped people’s lives before, during, and after incarceration, from childhood abuse and homelessness to the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising. And we follow up with some Uncuffed alums in their lives outside of prison, in the moments that remind them of their freedom.

The first episode of Season 4 drops January 30, 2025 - don't miss it!

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

