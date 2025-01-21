© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

Uncuffed Season 4: Back With New Stories!

By Uncuffed
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:24 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Uncuffed is back for a brand new season!
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed is back for a brand new season!

KALW's award-winning podcast Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories. And we're back with our newest season! For the first time, the show will include voices from a women's prison, the California Institution for Women, while continuing to share stories from inside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and Solano State Prison.

This season looks back on pivotal events that shaped people’s lives before, during, and after incarceration, from childhood abuse and homelessness to the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising. And we follow up with some Uncuffed alums in their lives outside of prison, in the moments that remind them of their freedom.

The first episode of Season 4 drops January 30, 2025 - don't miss it!

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org 

Tags
Uncuffed Personal StoriesFrom The Producers Of Uncuffed
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons