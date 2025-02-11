SF's Asian Americans Shift Right? / UCSF Docs Navigate Funding Uncertainty / The Human-Dog Bond

We’ll talk to a UCSF doctors and scientists about the impact of uncertain federal funding on our public health and on the cutting edge research happening here in the Bay.

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Infectious Disease Doctor at UCSF

Dr. Pamela Munster, Professor and Director of Early Phase Clinical Trials Unit, UCSF Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center

AND …the Rose Pak Democratic Club recently ended its affiliation with the Democratic Party. We’ll discuss the meaning of this.

Guests:

Jeremy Lee, President of the Rose Pak Democratic Club

Ko Lyn Cheang, Asian American and Pacific Islander reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

More information on Rose Pak.

PLUS we’ll hear from the director Ashia Solei of the new film, Underdogs, about how the human-dog bond transforms incarcerated people.

