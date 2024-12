Jessica Carew Kraft was the epitome of the Silicon Valley mom and tech professional: always moving, always doing, and surrounded by screens. She started researching another way to live. Ultimately, she found her place in a world where roadkill is food, shelter can be built on the go, and nothing is purchased if it can be made. It added up to a wholesale change of location, love, and way of life. Her book is called 'Why We Need to Be Wild.'