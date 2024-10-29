Book It
Veteran journalist Angie Coiro presents the latest in literature, with the authors and other surprise guests.
Latest Episodes
Jesselyn Cook discusses the Qanon phenomenon and the harm it’s wreaking on families nationwide. Her new book is "The Quiet Damage, QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family."
Noir in print and on the screen: Scott Phillips discusses his latest novel, "The Devil Raises His Own." Along for the ride is TCM’s Eddie Muller, perhaps America’s greatest film noir expert.