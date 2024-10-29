© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Book It
Hosted by Angie Coiro

Veteran journalist Angie Coiro presents the latest in literature, with the authors and other surprise guests.

Latest Episodes
  • Qanon wreaking havoc on American families
    Jesselyn Cook discusses the Qanon phenomenon and the harm it’s wreaking on families nationwide. Her new book is "The Quiet Damage, QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family."
  • Noir on the page, noir in Hollywood
    Noir in print and on the screen: Scott Phillips discusses his latest novel, "The Devil Raises His Own." Along for the ride is TCM’s Eddie Muller, perhaps America’s greatest film noir expert.