Tony Rodriguez covers Sacramento’s local government and communities for CapRadio. He writes for SacramenKnow, CapRadio’s community-driven newsletter, helping to highlight stories that reflect what people are truly discussing.

A significant portion of his coverage focuses on Sacramento's mayor and city council, posing questions about how their decisions affect the daily lives of local residents. His reporting aims to hold those in power accountable while fostering a strong connection to the community.

Tony is a former UC Berkeley California Local News Fellow. Through the fellowship, he’s led in-depth reporting on South Sacramento and produced investigations into youth vaping and health disparities in local schools. He was also a USC California Health Equity Fellow, where he focused on community engagement and elevating youth voices in public health coverage.

He began his career as Editor-in-Chief of The State Hornet at Sacramento State, where he managed a newsroom of over 60 student journalists and supervised investigations, daily reporting, and digital strategy.

Tony lives in Sacramento with his cat, Piccolo, who supervises all reporting activities from his cat tree perch.