Sunday HollandNews Producer
Sunday Holland is a news producer in the 2022 Crosscurrents Summer Training Program. She graduated from University of Arizona in August 2021 with a journalism degree and a double minor in Spanish and photography. As an undergrad, she wrote for the school paper and was later an apprentice reporter for the Arizona Daily Star, a newspaper in Tucson.
She is interested in global perspectives, art, culture, solutions-based reporting and social justice. She loves to travel, play hacky sack, make art, practice piano, and fill up on even more stories in her free time.
-
On Wednesday the State of California approved 30 million dollars to be distributed to organizations that provide services to victims of hate against members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.
-
Some Santa Clara County doctors say they are outraged at a county plan to pay bonuses based on how many patients they see. This could harm the quality of care for patients and cause worsened working conditions for doctors.
-
With hundreds of military-grade items in its inventory, the San Jose Police Department is asking for more equipment. City officials are hesitant to approve the request.
-
A plan to resurface 500 San Francisco blocks was announced Wednesday by Mayor Breed. The future construction is part of a program working to make streets safer for all users.