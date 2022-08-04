Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant

The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut.

Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors.

UNITE HERE Local 19 union filed multiple unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. They allege San Jose workers have been fired or disciplined for trying to organize a union. The plant closure came just shy of two months after the labor complaints. Protest organizers called it a union-busting move by management.

In addition to local unions , other groups came out to support the protest including farmworker and animal rights advocates .

The company announced the factory closure three weeks ago – blaming inflation and supply chain issues.

Some workers are spearheading a boycott of company products. Amy’s Kitchen makes frozen burritos and microwave meals that are sold in stores across the country.

Amy’s Kitchen is a national chain, with 2,600 employees across California, Idaho, and Oregon, which brands itself as an organic, family-owned, health-dedicated company.

