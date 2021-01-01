Raphael Cohen is a writer, editor, and audio journalist committed to telling compelling stories about the pressing cultural, social, and political issues of our time. A former Fellow at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, he authored Rebel Elegant, a mixed genre chapbook and solo performance paying homage to 1990s NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, whose religious/political protest of the national anthem on the basis of U.S. racial and economic injustice predated Colin Kaepernick’s by two decades, and led to his ouster from the league in the prime of his playing career. More recently, his profile of Yusef Wright, Stephen Curry's Oakland-based barber, for KALW's Bounce podcast won the Public Media Journalists Association’s Best Sports Feature award for 2020.