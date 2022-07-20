Zuckerberg SF General Hospital reopens for monkeypox vaccination

Amidst a significant uptick in monkeypox infections throughout the Bay Area , Zuckerberg SF General Hospital has reopened for vaccination appointments. The clinic will be open daily from 8 AM to 12 Noon and will book patients identified as high-risk. A limited number of drop-ins will also be offered.

In recent weeks, vaccine demand in the Bay Area has outpaced supplies , and concern has grown – especially among the LGBTQ community – about the healthcare system’s botched response to the growing crisis.

Mayor London Breed wrote the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday, stating that San Francisco now has 141 diagnosed monkeypox cases – more than most states. She said the local LGBTQ community is being infected at significantly higher rates. She also expressed frustration that the city’s Department of Public Health had requested 35,000 vaccine doses last week, but had only received about a quarter of that number to date.

Given the limited supply and federal government estimates, the City and County have indicated that it may take anywhere from six to nine months to reach the goal of administering the vaccine to anyone wanting it.