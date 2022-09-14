San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves controversial SFPD surveillance policy

In a 2 to 1 vote on Monday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee approved a controversial new policy guiding the SFPD’s use of non-city cameras. The police will now be able to access private cameras, such as residents’ Ring doorbell cameras, in real time without needing a warrant. Previously, the SFPD was only able to access footage from such cameras when they believed a crime had occurred.

For months, critics of the policy have warned that it could give the police sweeping surveillance powers and be abused to infringe upon the rights of San Francisco residents and businesses. A broad coalition of privacy and civil rights groups , including the ACLU of Northern California, has also raised concerns that the policy could exacerbate what they say is SFPD’s high levels of racial disparity in its enforcement.

Supervisors Rafael Mandelman and Aaron Peskin, also the Rules Committee Chair, moved to pass the ordinance, while Supervisor Connie Chan was the lone dissenter . She expressed reservations about whether the policy would increase public safety and wondered why live video monitoring would be more effective than having officers patrolling areas.

According to Mission Local , most community members who spoke during public comment questioned whether there was evidence to expand police surveillance.

At the previous Rules Committee meeting last July, Peskin amended the policy so that it will expire and be reevaluated after 15 months.