The Republican plan to gerrymander Texas to keep US House majority

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss a Texas plan to redraw congressional maps to tighten the Republican Party's grip on the House in next year’s midterm elections.

In a recent Salon piece, David Daley reports that it’s entirely possible that the GOP will claim anywhere between an additional two to five congressional districts for themselves, potentially ending any realistic Democratic dreams of reclaiming the House of Representatives some 15 months before a vote is cast.

David Daley, journalist, author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count, Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy, and Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections, and former editor-in-chief of Salon

