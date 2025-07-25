© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The Republican plan to gerrymander Texas to keep US House majority

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 25, 2025 at 8:17 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss a Texas plan to redraw congressional maps to tighten the Republican Party's grip on the House in next year’s midterm elections.

In a recent Salon piece, David Daley reports that it’s entirely possible that the GOP will claim anywhere between an additional two to five congressional districts for themselves, potentially ending any realistic Democratic dreams of reclaiming the House of Representatives some 15 months before a vote is cast.

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count, Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy, and Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections, and former editor-in-chief of Salon

Resources:

The Washington Post: How GOP gerrymandering in Texas could spiral into partisan warfare

Salon: Can Texas GOP steal the midterms in advance? Yes, they can

