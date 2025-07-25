© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
90S NOSTALGIA: Goo Goo Dolls + Semisonic

By Tshego Letsoalo
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:59 PM PDT

It’s a very 90s episode with two absolute bangers from that era:

  • John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls shares how the band from Buffalo began as a true punk band and had their sound pivot completely after they were asked to write a song for the movie City of Angels.
  • “Closing Time” is one of those songs that you may have heard many times, probably at the end of the night at the bar. But we’ll get to hear about what the lead singer of Semisonic, Dan Wilson was going through when he was writing this song.
