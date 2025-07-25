WHO chief says large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Gaza’s worsening hunger crisis.

According to the United Nations, the entire population of 2.1 million is facing prolonged food shortages, with nearly half a million people experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger, acute malnutrition, illness, and even death, as Israel continues to restrict the delivery of food and humanitarian aid.

This week, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of widespread starvation in Gaza, saying food deliveries into the war-ravaged Palestinian territory were "far below what is needed for the survival of the population. A large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving. I don't know what you would call it other than mass starvation -- and it's man-made."

Guests:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning journalist and editor at Drop Site News

Resources:

Drop Site News: Israel is Attacking Deir al-Balah, Gaza’s Last Standing City

HuffPost: Trump Guts State Department And Staff Warns People Should Be ‘Scared’

