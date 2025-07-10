Heat is coming: Bay Area Cooling Centers You Should Know As Temperatures Rise

The weather is heating up across California this week. The National Weather Service issued seven distinct severe heat advisories for counties across Northern and Central California, including as far north as Redding where temperatures reached 102°F.

While San Francisco and the inner East Bay (Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley, San Leandro) haven’t hit peak temperatures yet, cities further east like from Walnut Creek to Brentwood will see temperatures in the low 90s through the weekend.

The California Department of Public Health recommends “staying hydrated, limiting time in the heat and staying in or visiting cool spaces. ”

Especially at risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion are young children, older adults, people with chronic diseases and disabilities, outdoor workers, people who are unhoused and those who are pregnant.