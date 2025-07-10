© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Heat is coming: Bay Area Cooling Centers You Should Know As Temperatures Rise

KALW | By NeEddra James
Published July 10, 2025 at 3:29 PM PDT
NOAA heat map image of United States three day heat index valid through July 13, 2025
National Oceanic Atmospheric Association
NOAA heat map index valid through July 13, 2025

Inland California is already hitting triple digits. Know how to stay cool as summer heat intensifies.

The weather is heating up across California this week. The National Weather Service issued seven distinct severe heat advisories for counties across Northern and Central California, including as far north as Redding where temperatures reached 102°F.

While San Francisco and the inner East Bay (Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley, San Leandro) haven’t hit peak temperatures yet, cities further east like from Walnut Creek to Brentwood will see temperatures in the low 90s through the weekend.

The California Department of Public Health recommends “staying hydrated, limiting time in the heat and staying in or visiting cool spaces.

Especially at risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion are young children, older adults, people with chronic diseases and disabilities, outdoor workers, people who are unhoused and those who are pregnant.

Here’s where you can go to stay cool when the heat arrives.
NeEddra James
NeEddra James covers health, disability justice, and how AI and emerging tech are reshaping birth, grief, and what it means to be human.
