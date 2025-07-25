KALW Almanac - Friday July 25, 2025

Today is Friday, the 25th of July of 2025,

July 25 is the 206th day of the year

159 days remain until the end of the year.

and 59 days until Autumnal Equinox

Sunrise at 6:08:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:23:57 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:02 am at -1.08 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 1:00 pm at 5.24 feet

The next low tide at 5:53 pm at 2.71 feet

The final high tide will be tonight at 11:39 pm at 6.56 feet

the Moon is currently 0.7%

It was a New Moon yesterday

We will have the First Quarter Moon a week from today, next Friday 1st of August of 2025 at 5:41 am

Today is....

National Carousel Day or National Merry-Go-Round Day

Culinarians Day

Feast of Saint James

Health and Happiness with Hypnosis Day

International Red Shoe Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Hire a Veteran Day

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Talk in an Elevator

National Wine and Cheese Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

Thread the Needle Day

Today is also....

Guanacaste Day (Costa Rica)

National Baha'i Day (Jamaica)

National Day of Galicia (Galicia, Spain)

Puerto Rico Constitution Day (Puerto Rico)

International Afro-descendant Women's Day

Tenjin Matsuri (Osaka, Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1857 – Frank J. Sprague, American naval officer and inventor (died 1934)

1870 – Maxfield Parrish, American painter and illustrator (died 1966)

1894 – Walter Brennan, American actor (died 1974)

1894 – Gavrilo Princip, Bosnian Serb revolutionary (died 1918)

1896 – Josephine Tey, Scottish author and playwright (died 1952)

1905 – Elias Canetti, Bulgarian-Swiss novelist, playwright, and memoirist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1994)

1906 – Johnny Hodges, American saxophonist and clarinet player (died 1970)

1908 – Jack Gilford, American actor (died 1990)

1909 – Elizabeth Francis, American centenarian (died 2024)

1930 – Annie Ross, Scottish-American singer and actress (died 2020)

1935 – Barbara Harris, American actress and singer (died 2018)

1935 – Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi Arabian businessman (died 2017)

1941 – Emmett Till, African-American lynching and kidnapping victim (died 1955)

1946 – Rita Marley, Cuban-Jamaican singer

1948 – Steve Goodman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1984)

1982 – Brad Renfro, American actor and musician (died 2008)

....and on this day in history....

1788 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (K550).

1835 – James Bowman Lindsay demonstrates a constant electric light at a public meeting in Dundee, Scotland.

1837 – The first commercial use of an electrical telegraph is successfully demonstrated in London by William Cooke and Charles Wheatstone.

1897 – American author Jack London embarks on a sailing trip to take part in the Klondike's gold rush, from which he wrote his first successful stories.

1925 – Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) is established.

1942 – The Norwegian Manifesto calls for nonviolent resistance to the German occupation.

1965 – Bob Dylan goes electric at the Newport Folk Festival, signaling a major change in folk and rock music.

1978 – Birth of Louise Joy Brown, the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilisation, or IVF.

1979 – In accord with the Egypt–Israel peace treaty, Israel begins its withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula.

1994 – Israel and Jordan sign the Washington Declaration, that formally ends the state of war that had existed between the nations since 1948.

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes classified documents about the War in Afghanistan, one of the largest leaks in U.S. military history.

