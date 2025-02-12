San Francisco prepares for NBA All Star Weekend and Chinese New Year Parade
The NBA All Star weekend will include three days of games, concerts, and other fan experiences that will coincide with the 174th Chinese New Year Parade. Together, they will take over downtown and places around Chase Center in the Mission Bay neighborhood.
According to SFMTA, anticipated street closures will begin as early as Thursday morning through Monday around Chase Center , Moscone Center, and Pier 48.
The Muni T line will see more passengers and will be running additional trains from the Chinatown-Rose Pak and Chase Center/Mission Bay stations. BART will be adjusting its train cars to accommodate for higher ridership.