Beach hazard warning for Bay Area coastlines

KALW | By Erin Lim
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:35 PM PST
Niwrat
/
Wikimedia Commons

An atmospheric river brought record rainfall to Bay Area counties. It’s expected to continue through Wednesday.

This morning, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement that warned of sneaker waves that can get as big as 10 to 14 feet.They also warned of rip currents that can pull people away from the shore unexpectedly. The beach hazard will impact San Francisco. It’s in effect from Point Reyes all the way down to Big Sur.

Last week’s atmospheric river caused highway closures in Benicia and Los Altos. It also caused the death of a man in Sonoma county who was found submerged in a car from flood waters.

Santa Rosa saw the most rain - nearly 12 and a half inches in three days. According to National Weather Service, this qualifies as a 1000 year event.
Erin Lim
Erin Lim is Bay Area born-and-raised . She has called San Francisco home for nearly two decades (thank you, rent control!) and has worked in every kind of communications role you can think of.
