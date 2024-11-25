Beach hazard warning for Bay Area coastlines

An atmospheric river brought record rainfall to Bay Area counties. It’s expected to continue through Wednesday.

This morning, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement that warned of sneaker waves that can get as big as 10 to 14 feet.They also warned of rip currents that can pull people away from the shore unexpectedly. The beach hazard will impact San Francisco. It’s in effect from Point Reyes all the way down to Big Sur.

Last week’s atmospheric river caused highway closures in Benicia and Los Altos . It also caused the death of a man in Sonoma county who was found submerged in a car from flood waters.