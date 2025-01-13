No rain projected for the Bay Area in January
As firefighters work to contain multiple fires in Los Angeles, up here in the Bay Area there’s no rain in sight and winds are picking up.
Temperatures will continue to be in the high 50s to mid 60s with sunny skies for the next 10 days, according to The National Weather Service. A high wind advisory is in effect for the North Bay through Tuesday morning.
Rainfall in some Bay Area regions is slightly above normal. But according to a spokesperson with The National Weather Service, there doesn’t look to be any meaningful rainfall this month. That could make us more prone to fires as conditions get drier — especially as we’ve seen that fire season has gotten longer over the past few decades.