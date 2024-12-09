Golden State Valkyries announce 2025 schedule and expansion draft picks

The newest team in the WNBA — The Golden State Valkyries — announced their 2025 schedule and their first 11 draft picks last week.

The Valkyries will play a total of 44 games during the regular season, which runs May through September. Half of those games will take place on their home court at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Though their first game is months away, The Valkyries have already set a WNBA record of season ticket deposits. More than 20,000 fans have reserved their spot at a Valkyries home game — even before player announcements took place this past Friday.

The team drafted their first 11 players. Six of the drafted players come from Italy, Spain, Australia, Belgium, and France.

Fans seem excited about player Kate Martin, coming from the Las Vegas Aces, where she played for the new Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase. She was also a former university teammate of WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark.

The Valkyries will kick off their season, playing against the Los Angeles Sparks in L.A. on May 16.

